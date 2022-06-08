Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.66 PD1 Ab for MSI H Stage II/ III Rectal Cancer; A 100% CR rate??
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4.66 PD1 Ab for MSI H Stage II/ III Rectal Cancer; A 100% CR rate??

Are the results from Luis Diaz as good as touted.…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Are the results from Luis Diaz as good as touted. What trial should they do going forward? A 100% CR rate in Stage II and III rectal cancer??

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