Are the results from Luis Diaz as good as touted. What trial should they do going forward? A 100% CR rate in Stage II and III rectal cancer??
4.66 PD1 Ab for MSI H Stage II/ III Rectal Cancer; A 100% CR rate??
Are the results from Luis Diaz as good as touted.…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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