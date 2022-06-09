The drug has a high response rate and lots of infections, is it active? Yes; Efficacious? ???? I review ASCO2022 updates
4.67 Teclistimab for R/R Multiple Myeloma
The drug has a high response rate and lots of inf…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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