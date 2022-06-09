Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.67 Teclistimab for R/R Multiple Myeloma
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4.67 Teclistimab for R/R Multiple Myeloma

The drug has a high response rate and lots of inf…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

The drug has a high response rate and lots of infections, is it active? Yes; Efficacious? ???? I review ASCO2022 updates

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