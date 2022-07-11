I make the case why this podcast should be your go to for Med, Onc & Policy. I describe my philosophy of Evidence, Empiricism, and show how this connects to many oncology studies. I answer a bunch of Listener Questions
5.02 - Listener Questions - Cancer & Evidence Philosophy - What this Pod Offers
I make the case why this podcast should be your g…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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