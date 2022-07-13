Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.03 - VPs Grand Rounds Lecture - Evidence Based Medicine - Will it Survive?
0:00
-51:07

5.03 - VPs Grand Rounds Lecture - Evidence Based Medicine - Will it Survive?

How to think about when and how to do RCTs? What …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

How to think about when and how to do RCTs? What are the limitations to observational studies? Smoking. Parachutes. Dostarlimab. Guarantee Time Bias. Confounding. Multiple Hypothesis testing and more

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.