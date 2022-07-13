How to think about when and how to do RCTs? What are the limitations to observational studies? Smoking. Parachutes. Dostarlimab. Guarantee Time Bias. Confounding. Multiple Hypothesis testing and more
5.03 - VPs Grand Rounds Lecture - Evidence Based Medicine - Will it Survive?
How to think about when and how to do RCTs? What …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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