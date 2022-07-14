VP addresses what to do you if you get an idea from listening to the show, and deconstructs ECHELON-1. Instead of listening we highly recommend you watch the video on YouTube with graphics. This is worth the watch.
5.04 - Echelon 1 reports OS benefit - But does it add up?
VP addresses what to do you if you get an idea fr…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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