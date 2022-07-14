Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.04 - Echelon 1 reports OS benefit - But does it add up?
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5.04 - Echelon 1 reports OS benefit - But does it add up?

VP addresses what to do you if you get an idea fr…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

VP addresses what to do you if you get an idea from listening to the show, and deconstructs ECHELON-1. Instead of listening we highly recommend you watch the video on YouTube with graphics. This is worth the watch.

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