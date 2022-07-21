The POLO trial, which we first broke on PS Season 1- is back with null OS results. But the trial authors enter the spin cycle. VP goes line by line.
5.06 - POLO trial now has OS results - OMG
The POLO trial, which we first broke on PS Season…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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