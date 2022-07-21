Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.06 - POLO trial now has OS results - OMG
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5.06 - POLO trial now has OS results - OMG

The POLO trial, which we first broke on PS Season…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

The POLO trial, which we first broke on PS Season 1- is back with null OS results. But the trial authors enter the spin cycle. VP goes line by line.

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