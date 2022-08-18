Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.08 - LaceWing RCT Phase 3 Blood - Spin Cycle
0:00
-33:35

5.08 - LaceWing RCT Phase 3 Blood - Spin Cycle

VP discusses the LaceWing study in Blood. A Phase…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

VP discusses the LaceWing study in Blood. A Phase 3 RCT of GILT AZA vs AZA; Medical writers; confounding; table 1; balance; and so much more

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