VP discusses the LaceWing study in Blood. A Phase 3 RCT of GILT AZA vs AZA; Medical writers; confounding; table 1; balance; and so much more
5.08 - LaceWing RCT Phase 3 Blood - Spin Cycle
VP discusses the LaceWing study in Blood. A Phase…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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