Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.09 - Malignant Book Club Part 4
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5.09 - Malignant Book Club Part 4

T.O. joins me to grill me on the rest of Financia…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

T.O. joins me to grill me on the rest of Financial Conflict of Interest and Precision Oncology. We discuss the need for randomization, and when it can be omitted. A must listen for Oncology Fans.

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