T.O. joins me to grill me on the rest of Financial Conflict of Interest and Precision Oncology. We discuss the need for randomization, and when it can be omitted. A must listen for Oncology Fans.
5.09 - Malignant Book Club Part 4
T.O. joins me to grill me on the rest of Financia…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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