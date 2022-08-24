Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.10 - Adam Cifu on clinical excellence
0:00
-1:08:04

5.10 - Adam Cifu on clinical excellence

Adam Cifu is here to discuss clinical excellence …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Adam Cifu is here to discuss clinical excellence and his new podcast

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