Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.11 - Malignant Book Club - Part 5
0:00
-52:37

5.11 - Malignant Book Club - Part 5

Timothee Olivier joinrs me as we explore part 3 o…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Timothee Olivier joinrs me as we explore part 3 of the book Crossover, sample size, observational vs RCTs

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