Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.12 - Academics Vs Industry - A.Goodman S.Loghavi D.Steensma V.P.
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5.12 - Academics Vs Industry - A.Goodman S.Loghavi D.Steensma V.P.

How do careers vary between the academy and indus…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

How do careers vary between the academy and industry? We have a panel of the best: Sanam Loghavi from MD Anderson, Aaron Goodman UCSD, and David Steensma Novartis (formerly Farber/ Mayo) and VP #Real talk

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