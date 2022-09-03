How do careers vary between the academy and industry? We have a panel of the best: Sanam Loghavi from MD Anderson, Aaron Goodman UCSD, and David Steensma Novartis (formerly Farber/ Mayo) and VP #Real talk
5.12 - Academics Vs Industry - A.Goodman S.Loghavi D.Steensma V.P.
How do careers vary between the academy and indus…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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