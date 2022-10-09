Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.19 - NEJM's first ever RCT of Colonoscopy-- Explained
0:00
-30:53

5.19 - NEJM's first ever RCT of Colonoscopy-- Explained

I break down the history and data for the first e…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I break down the history and data for the first ever randomized trial of colonoscopy, appearing in NEJM on Oct 9, 2022

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.