I break down the history and data for the first ever randomized trial of colonoscopy, appearing in NEJM on Oct 9, 2022
5.19 - NEJM's first ever RCT of Colonoscopy-- Explained
I break down the history and data for the first e…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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