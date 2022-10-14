A double standard to condemn data with limitations, based on political party, will destroy medicine. We will back to oncology soon, but this is important
5.21 Science Mag Editor Condemns Ladapo But Silent About Jha
A double standard to condemn data with limitation…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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