Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.21 Science Mag Editor Condemns Ladapo But Silent About Jha
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5.21 Science Mag Editor Condemns Ladapo But Silent About Jha

A double standard to condemn data with limitation…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

A double standard to condemn data with limitations, based on political party, will destroy medicine. We will back to oncology soon, but this is important

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