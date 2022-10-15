Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.22 NordICC trial interview with PI Michael Bretthauer - Offer but don't Nudge
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5.22 NordICC trial interview with PI Michael Bretthauer - Offer but don't Nudge

discuss NordICC with the trial PI Power calc spec…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

discuss NordICC with the trial PI Power calc specified 50% non-adherence ADR is on par with US studies from the time Colo quality good Perf rate lower than US! How does he counsel individuals & governments What he thinks of USPSTF

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