discuss NordICC with the trial PI Power calc specified 50% non-adherence ADR is on par with US studies from the time Colo quality good Perf rate lower than US! How does he counsel individuals & governments What he thinks of USPSTF
5.22 NordICC trial interview with PI Michael Bretthauer - Offer but don't Nudge
discuss NordICC with the trial PI Power calc spec…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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