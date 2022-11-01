Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.24 Vlad Kogan is back to discuss Kids Test Scores
0:00
-1:19:47

5.24 Vlad Kogan is back to discuss Kids Test Scores

Learning Loss is Devastating; Here are the data a…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Learning Loss is Devastating; Here are the data and what it means

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.