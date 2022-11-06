Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.26 - Hawaii Oncology Association Keynote Lecture
0:00
-44:04

5.26 - Hawaii Oncology Association Keynote Lecture

Lecture I gave this weekend in Hawaii to the Medi…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Lecture I gave this weekend in Hawaii to the Medical Oncology Association; One of the best audiences I've had

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