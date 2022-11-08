Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.27 - Multiple Myeloma - Do Our Trials Help Patients?
0:00
-28:22

5.27 - Multiple Myeloma - Do Our Trials Help Patients?

I was invited to give this talk to a UK conferenc…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I was invited to give this talk to a UK conference on Myeloma Please LEAVE A REVIEW of this podcast

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