I was invited to give this talk to a UK conference on Myeloma Please LEAVE A REVIEW of this podcast
5.27 - Multiple Myeloma - Do Our Trials Help Patients?
I was invited to give this talk to a UK conferenc…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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