Should we treat smoldering MM, a debate Long COVID vs Long URI Review the show; Say Hi at ASH22
5.30 Rajkumar vs Goodman; Long COVID vs Long URI
Should we treat smoldering MM, a debate Long COVI…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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