Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.30 Rajkumar vs Goodman; Long COVID vs Long URI
0:00
-40:32

5.30 Rajkumar vs Goodman; Long COVID vs Long URI

Should we treat smoldering MM, a debate Long COVI…
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Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Should we treat smoldering MM, a debate Long COVID vs Long URI Review the show; Say Hi at ASH22

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