Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.31 - MUST LISTEN Grand Rounds - COVID19 Updates
0:00
-55:13

5.31 - MUST LISTEN Grand Rounds - COVID19 Updates

In this lecture given December 7, 2022, I cover 5…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this lecture given December 7, 2022, I cover 5 things: Vaccines Masking Long COVID Schools/Immunity Debt Paxlovid

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