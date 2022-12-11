Is it acceptable to take someone with myeloma who has gotten just 2 regimens and put them on a phase 1? VP says hell no.
5.32 - ASH Update #1 - Talquetamab NEJM
Is it acceptable to take someone with myeloma who…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes