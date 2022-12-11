Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.32 - ASH Update #1 - Talquetamab NEJM
0:00
-17:48

5.32 - ASH Update #1 - Talquetamab NEJM

Is it acceptable to take someone with myeloma who…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Is it acceptable to take someone with myeloma who has gotten just 2 regimens and put them on a phase 1? VP says hell no.

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