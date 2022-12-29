This uncontrolled trial of Dara-KRD claims to be looking for cure; Unfortunately, the PI has not thought through what that would look like, and accordingly all the claims are incorrect. Moreover the primary endpt is negative. Sad day for oncology
5.35 - ASH Update #3 - the Ascent Trial
This uncontrolled trial of Dara-KRD claims to be …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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