Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.35 - ASH Update #3 - the Ascent Trial
0:00
-19:14

5.35 - ASH Update #3 - the Ascent Trial

This uncontrolled trial of Dara-KRD claims to be …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This uncontrolled trial of Dara-KRD claims to be looking for cure; Unfortunately, the PI has not thought through what that would look like, and accordingly all the claims are incorrect. Moreover the primary endpt is negative. Sad day for oncology

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