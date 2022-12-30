Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.36 - ASH UPDATE #4 - GEM CESAR
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5.36 - ASH UPDATE #4 - GEM CESAR

I break down the GEM CESAR trial K, R, D, Pom, Da…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I break down the GEM CESAR trial K, R, D, Pom, Dara, Dex, R, and Auto and all before you actually have cancer What a crazy trial!

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