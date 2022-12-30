I break down the GEM CESAR trial K, R, D, Pom, Dara, Dex, R, and Auto and all before you actually have cancer What a crazy trial!
5.36 - ASH UPDATE #4 - GEM CESAR
I break down the GEM CESAR trial K, R, D, Pom, Da…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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