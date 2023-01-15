Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.37 - Keynote Lecture on Physician Burnout
0:00
-40:10

5.37 - Keynote Lecture on Physician Burnout

This lecture on Burnout will not be like any othe…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This lecture on Burnout will not be like any other you have heard

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