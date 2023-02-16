Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.41 - Michael Putman MCW debates me on recent policy Qs
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-1:07:24

5.41 - Michael Putman MCW debates me on recent policy Qs

Mike Putman, asst prof. EBM Rhematologist debates…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Mike Putman, asst prof. EBM Rhematologist debates me on value of boosters, observational studies and more.

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