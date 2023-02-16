Mike Putman, asst prof. EBM Rhematologist debates me on value of boosters, observational studies and more.
5.41 - Michael Putman MCW debates me on recent policy Qs
Mike Putman, asst prof. EBM Rhematologist debates…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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