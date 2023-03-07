Karmma 3 discussion; then Sensible Medicine on Long COVID, 4th year fellowships and more; Then my breakdown of FDA's NEJM Letter to the Editor
5.45 - Bar Karmma - Karmma 3 | Idacel vs 'standard care
Karmma 3 discussion; then Sensible Medicine on L…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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