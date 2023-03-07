Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.45 - Bar Karmma - Karmma 3 | Idacel vs 'standard care
0:00
-1:52:18

5.45 - Bar Karmma - Karmma 3 | Idacel vs 'standard care

Karmma 3 discussion; then Sensible Medicine on L…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Karmma 3 discussion; then Sensible Medicine on Long COVID, 4th year fellowships and more; Then my breakdown of FDA's NEJM Letter to the Editor

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.