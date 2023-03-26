Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.47 - Real World Evidence - Keynote Lecture in Denmark
0:00
-48:52

5.47 - Real World Evidence - Keynote Lecture in Denmark

VP goes to Denmark to give the keynote at the Dan…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

VP goes to Denmark to give the keynote at the Danish medical association conference

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