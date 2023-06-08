Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
ADAURA OS RESULTS - THE TRIAL WAS UNETHICAL
0:00
-24:07

ADAURA OS RESULTS - THE TRIAL WAS UNETHICAL

Researchers were too busy counting dead bodies to…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Researchers were too busy counting dead bodies to give the control arm appropriate therapy when their cancer recurred. Disgusting conduct. I break down ADAURA

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