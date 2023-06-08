Researchers were too busy counting dead bodies to give the control arm appropriate therapy when their cancer recurred. Disgusting conduct. I break down ADAURA
ADAURA OS RESULTS - THE TRIAL WAS UNETHICAL
Researchers were too busy counting dead bodies to…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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