This is a lecture I gave on November 5, 2023, to pre-medicine undergraduate students at University of California Berkeley.
Advice Pre-Med Students | Lecture at UC Berkeley
This is a lecture I gave on November 5, 2023, to …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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