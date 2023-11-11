Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Advice Pre-Med Students | Lecture at UC Berkeley
0:00
-48:19

Advice Pre-Med Students | Lecture at UC Berkeley

This is a lecture I gave on November 5, 2023, to …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This is a lecture I gave on November 5, 2023, to pre-medicine undergraduate students at University of California Berkeley.

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