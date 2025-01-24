Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Alcohol - Is it healthy? Everything you need to know about Beer, Wine and Spirits
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Alcohol - Is it healthy? Everything you need to know about Beer, Wine and Spirits

Is alcohol healthy for you? I break down everythi…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Is alcohol healthy for you? I break down everything you need to know about beer, wine, and spirits.

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