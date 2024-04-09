Another flawed quality metric. Reviewing the NEJM paper "Beta-Blockers After Myocardial Infarction and Preserved Ejection Fraction".
Beta Blockers After Heart Attacks Don't Work
Another flawed quality metric. Reviewing the NEJM…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes