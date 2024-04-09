Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Beta Blockers After Heart Attacks Don't Work
0:00
-15:33

Beta Blockers After Heart Attacks Don't Work

Another flawed quality metric. Reviewing the NEJM…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Another flawed quality metric. Reviewing the NEJM paper "Beta-Blockers After Myocardial Infarction and Preserved Ejection Fraction".

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.