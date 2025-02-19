I discuss the CIA admitting that COVID was a lab leak; Fauci's pardon; NIH meetings; RFK Jr's Senate confirmation hearing; and more.
CIA says lab leak, Fauci's pardon, NIH's meetings, RFK Jr's hearing & more!
I discuss the CIA admitting that COVID was a lab …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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