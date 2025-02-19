Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
CIA says lab leak, Fauci's pardon, NIH's meetings, RFK Jr's hearing & more!
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CIA says lab leak, Fauci's pardon, NIH's meetings, RFK Jr's hearing & more!

I discuss the CIA admitting that COVID was a lab …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I discuss the CIA admitting that COVID was a lab leak; Fauci's pardon; NIH meetings; RFK Jr's Senate confirmation hearing; and more.

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