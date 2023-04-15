Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Cochrane Mask Debates - Jefferson/ Heneghan/ Prasad
0:00
-1:17:52

Cochrane Mask Debates - Jefferson/ Heneghan/ Prasad

We explore the fight btw NYTimes, Cochrane, and t…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We explore the fight btw NYTimes, Cochrane, and the last people keeping EBM alive

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