The first of the three lectures I gave in Denmark in September 2023 was on the medical evidence behind decision-making by health technology assessment groups.
Do We Have Good Evidence For New Drugs? My Denmark Lectures (Sept 2023) 1 Of 3
The first of the three lectures I gave in Denmark…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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