Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Do We Have Good Evidence For New Drugs? My Denmark Lectures (Sept 2023) 1 Of 3
0:00
-1:16:08

Do We Have Good Evidence For New Drugs? My Denmark Lectures (Sept 2023) 1 Of 3

The first of the three lectures I gave in Denmark…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

The first of the three lectures I gave in Denmark in September 2023 was on the medical evidence behind decision-making by health technology assessment groups.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.