What happens when you treat people with $168,000 a year medicine when most of them will never need treatment, and all of them don't need treatment now
Enact Trial - Enza vs Active Surveillance in Localized Prostate Cancer
What happens when you treat people with $168,000 …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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