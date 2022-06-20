Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Enact Trial - Enza vs Active Surveillance in Localized Prostate Cancer
0:00
-14:54

Enact Trial - Enza vs Active Surveillance in Localized Prostate Cancer

What happens when you treat people with $168,000 …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

What happens when you treat people with $168,000 a year medicine when most of them will never need treatment, and all of them don't need treatment now

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