This is a lecture I gave on ethics and institutional review boards in Denmark in September 2023. It is the last of the three lectures I gave.
Ethics: How IRBs Can Do Better | My Denmark Lectures (Sept 2023) 3 Of 3
This is a lecture I gave on ethics and institutio…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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