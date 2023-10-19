Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Ethics: How IRBs Can Do Better | My Denmark Lectures (Sept 2023) 3 Of 3
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Ethics: How IRBs Can Do Better | My Denmark Lectures (Sept 2023) 3 Of 3

This is a lecture I gave on ethics and institutio…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This is a lecture I gave on ethics and institutional review boards in Denmark in September 2023. It is the last of the three lectures I gave.

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