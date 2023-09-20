This is the live recording of a talk given on the great and crazy things we do in medicine, from cancer drugs to boosters and more.
Great And Crazy Things We Do In Medicine
This is the live recording of a talk given on the…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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