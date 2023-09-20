Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Great And Crazy Things We Do In Medicine
0:00
-1:54:47

Great And Crazy Things We Do In Medicine

This is the live recording of a talk given on the…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This is the live recording of a talk given on the great and crazy things we do in medicine, from cancer drugs to boosters and more.

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