Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
H. Jack West; Lung Cancer; Podcasting; TeleHealth: PACIFIC; ADAURA;CM816: KN189
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H. Jack West; Lung Cancer; Podcasting; TeleHealth: PACIFIC; ADAURA;CM816: KN189

I sit down with H Jack West. City of Hope. Thora…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I sit down with H Jack West. City of Hope. Thoracic Oncology and we have a long discussion about trials; staging; PDL1 thresholds; Driver mutations and post protocol care; ADAURA; Adjuvant; & More

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