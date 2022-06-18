I sit down with H Jack West. City of Hope. Thoracic Oncology and we have a long discussion about trials; staging; PDL1 thresholds; Driver mutations and post protocol care; ADAURA; Adjuvant; & More
H. Jack West; Lung Cancer; Podcasting; TeleHealth: PACIFIC; ADAURA;CM816: KN189
I sit down with H Jack West. City of Hope. Thora…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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