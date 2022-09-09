Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Malignant Book Club - Episode 7 - famous trials
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Malignant Book Club - Episode 7 - famous trials

Timothee Olivier joins me for the 7th installment…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Timothee Olivier joins me for the 7th installment of our book-club We cover famous trials in oncology

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