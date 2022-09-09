Timothee Olivier joins me for the 7th installment of our book-club We cover famous trials in oncology
Malignant Book Club - Episode 7 - famous trials
Timothee Olivier joins me for the 7th installment…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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