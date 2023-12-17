Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Mandrola and Prasad
0:00
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Mandrola and Prasad

Subscribe to Sensible Med Pod; This is x over Pos…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Subscribe to Sensible Med Pod; This is x over Post partum depression, orbita 2 and physics vs medicine

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