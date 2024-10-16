"Masking Mistakes: Lessons from the Science, Policy, and Coverage of COVID-19", the 2024 Brian Shields Lecture on Institutional Ethics which took place on Monday, October 7, 2024 for the Emory Center for Ethics. A conversation with Carlos Del Rio, MD and Vinay Prasad, MD MPH with moderation by Gerard Vong, DPhil, Director of the MA in Bioethics program.
Masking Mistakes - my panel discussion at the Emory Center for Ethics
"Masking Mistakes: Lessons from the Science, Poli…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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