Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Masking Mistakes - my panel discussion at the Emory Center for Ethics
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Masking Mistakes - my panel discussion at the Emory Center for Ethics

"Masking Mistakes: Lessons from the Science, Poli…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

"Masking Mistakes: Lessons from the Science, Policy, and Coverage of COVID-19", the 2024 Brian Shields Lecture on Institutional Ethics which took place on Monday, October 7, 2024 for the Emory Center for Ethics. A conversation with Carlos Del Rio, MD and Vinay Prasad, MD MPH with moderation by Gerard Vong, DPhil, Director of the MA in Bioethics program.

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