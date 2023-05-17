Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
OBS studies vs RCTs - Trial Emulation - RCT Duplicate - We debate recent JAMA Paper
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OBS studies vs RCTs - Trial Emulation - RCT Duplicate - We debate recent JAMA Paper

Mike Putman, Todd C. Lee, John Mandrola and I deb…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Mike Putman, Todd C. Lee, John Mandrola and I debate the recent JAMA paper on RCT Duplicate. This is a spirited round table discussion on the limitations of observational data. If you are reading this, leave a comment as a review!

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