Mike Putman, Todd C. Lee, John Mandrola and I debate the recent JAMA paper on RCT Duplicate. This is a spirited round table discussion on the limitations of observational data. If you are reading this, leave a comment as a review!
OBS studies vs RCTs - Trial Emulation - RCT Duplicate - We debate recent JAMA Paper
Mike Putman, Todd C. Lee, John Mandrola and I deb…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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