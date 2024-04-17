Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Patient advocates funded by Pharma
0:00
-26:14

Patient advocates funded by Pharma

Patient advocates, Pharma funding, and is MRD a s…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Patient advocates, Pharma funding, and is MRD a suitable endpoint

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