Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Radiation oncology in GI malignancy - Nina Sanford and Bill Hall
0:00
-23:34

Radiation oncology in GI malignancy - Nina Sanford and Bill Hall

Radiation oncology in GI malignancy (endpoints an…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Radiation oncology in GI malignancy (endpoints and stratification) in the JCO

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