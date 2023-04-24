Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Sensible Med Crossover - Cifu/ Mandrola/ Prasad & Wallensky
0:00
-1:23:39

Sensible Med Crossover - Cifu/ Mandrola/ Prasad & Wallensky

I combine two latest tracks on interpreting medic…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I combine two latest tracks on interpreting medical studies, medical boards, 7 doses of vaccine, and finally Walensky. Stay tuned.

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