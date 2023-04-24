I combine two latest tracks on interpreting medical studies, medical boards, 7 doses of vaccine, and finally Walensky. Stay tuned.
Sensible Med Crossover - Cifu/ Mandrola/ Prasad & Wallensky
I combine two latest tracks on interpreting medic…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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