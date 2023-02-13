A new podcast feed called Sensible Medicine is up; here is a sample of what we have to offer
Sensible Med Superbowl Plenary Session Crossover
A new podcast feed called Sensible Medicine is up…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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