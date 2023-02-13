Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Sensible Med Superbowl Plenary Session Crossover
0:00
-53:41

Sensible Med Superbowl Plenary Session Crossover

A new podcast feed called Sensible Medicine is up…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

A new podcast feed called Sensible Medicine is up; here is a sample of what we have to offer

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