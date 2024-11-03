Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Special post-ESMO 2024 edition !
0:00
-31:04

Special post-ESMO 2024 edition !

Timothee Olivier and I discuss the top ESMO 2024 …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Timothee Olivier and I discuss the top ESMO 2024 abstracts!

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