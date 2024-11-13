Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Systematic Reviews - An Introduction⧸ How to do them⧸ Search Strategies⧸ Common Errors
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Systematic Reviews - An Introduction⧸ How to do them⧸ Search Strategies⧸ Common Errors

Lecture on systematic review, given by Vinay Pras…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Lecture on systematic review, given by Vinay Prasad MD MPH to students in the UCSF Training in Clinical Research Program, November 2024.

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