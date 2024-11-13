Lecture on systematic review, given by Vinay Prasad MD MPH to students in the UCSF Training in Clinical Research Program, November 2024.
Systematic Reviews - An Introduction⧸ How to do them⧸ Search Strategies⧸ Common Errors
Lecture on systematic review, given by Vinay Pras…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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