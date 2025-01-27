Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
The ENTIRE healthcare system is broken, not just health insurance companies
0:00
-18:51

The ENTIRE healthcare system is broken, not just health insurance companies

The entire healthcare system is broken, it's not …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

The entire healthcare system is broken, it's not just health insurance companies.

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