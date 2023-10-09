This is a lecture I gave on the state of immunotherapy in oncology at the Immunotherapy Symposium In Denmark in September 2023. It is the second of three lectures I gave.
The State Of Immunotherapy In Oncology | My Denmark Lectures (Sept 2023) 2 Of 3
This is a lecture I gave on the state of immunoth…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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