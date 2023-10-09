Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
The State Of Immunotherapy In Oncology | My Denmark Lectures (Sept 2023) 2 Of 3
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The State Of Immunotherapy In Oncology | My Denmark Lectures (Sept 2023) 2 Of 3

This is a lecture I gave on the state of immunoth…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This is a lecture I gave on the state of immunotherapy in oncology at the Immunotherapy Symposium In Denmark in September 2023. It is the second of three lectures I gave.

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