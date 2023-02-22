Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Tom Newman And VP Discuss Public Health
0:00
-56:48

Tom Newman And VP Discuss Public Health

Dr. Tom Newman UCSF Emeritus Professor & Superb t…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Dr. Tom Newman UCSF Emeritus Professor & Superb teacher discusses VP's recent Public Health Videos. The two don't fully agree, but the discussion is worth your time.

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