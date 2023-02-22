Dr. Tom Newman UCSF Emeritus Professor & Superb teacher discusses VP's recent Public Health Videos. The two don't fully agree, but the discussion is worth your time.
Tom Newman And VP Discuss Public Health
Dr. Tom Newman UCSF Emeritus Professor & Superb t…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes